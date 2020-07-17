Home Depot, Lowe’s in Sync on Masks

(Newser) – Do-it-yourselfers will need to wear masks if they get their supplies from Home Depot or Lowe's. Both big-box retailers have joined the growing list of merchants requiring face coverings amid the pandemic, reports Fox23. The policy at Lowe's begins on July 20, while Hope Depot's policy begins July 22. Rite Aid also announced that customers will need masks, starting on July 31, per retail site CSA. All three will provide masks if customers don't have them. “Out of an abundance of caution for their safety, associates will not be asked to enforce requirements, but will be supported by signage and in-store announcements,” says Rite Aid's statement. (Read more Home Depot stories.)