(Newser) – Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick are no more. The Green Bay Packers quarterback and retired race car driver have split after more than two years together, Patrick's rep confirmed to People. Fans started becoming suspicious something was up last weekend, when Patrick, 38, didn't accompany the 36-year-old Rodgers to a celebrity golf match he was taking part in, per EOnline.com. Then some eagle-eyed sleuths noticed Patrick was no longer following Rodgers on Instagram (though he appears to still be following her), and that she deleted recent posts that featured him; the last photo showing them together on her feed is from April 11.

The couple first met way back in 2012, but they only sporadically kept in touch over the years, until finally deciding to date in the fall of 2017. Patrick reportedly helped Rodgers fix some family issues, and rumors that they were talking marriage started floating over the spring. Newsweek notes that in a December birthday post to Rodgers on Instagram, Patrick wrote, "Happy birthday to my best friend and favorite person in the world!!!!! ... This journey we are on.... it's a really really good one. I love you." No word yet from Rodgers' camp on the breakup. (Read more Aaron Rodgers stories.)

