Remembering John Lewis: 'We Have Lost a Giant'

Tributes pour in from Obama, MLK Jr.'s family, and more
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 18, 2020 9:00 AM CDT

(Newser) – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has ordered flags at the US Capitol to be flown at half-staff in honor of Rep. John Lewis, who died Friday at the age of 80 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Tributes and statements are now pouring in for the civil rights legend and longtime congressman, including from former President Obama; the family of Martin Luther King Jr., who was close friends with Lewis; and many others. Read on for some standouts:

  • The Lewis family: They confirmed his death in a statement, saying they were caught in "inconsolable grief and enduring sadness" over his passing, per CBS News: "He was honored and respected as the conscience of the US Congress and an icon of American history, but we knew him as a loving father and brother. He was a stalwart champion in the ongoing struggle to demand respect for the dignity and worth of every human being. He dedicated his entire life to nonviolent activism and was an outspoken advocate in the struggle for equal justice in America."

