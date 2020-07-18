In this March 17, 1965, file photo, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., fourth from left, foreground, locks arms with his aides as he leads a march of several thousands to the courthouse in Montgomery, Ala. From left are: an unidentified woman, the Rev. Ralph Abernathy, James Forman, King, Jesse Douglas Sr.,... (AP Photo/File)

