(Newser) – A 10-year-old boy is lucky to be alive after a shark yanked him from a boat off the Australian coast. Authorities say the boy was on a 20-foot vessel fishing with his dad and two other people Friday about 3 miles from the shores of Tasmania when the shark emerged from under the surface of the water and pulled him in, per an Ambulance Tasmania Facebook post. The boy's father immediately went into the water after his son, scaring the shark off.

The boy, who was wearing a life jacket, was taken to a local hospital and treated for cuts on his arms, as well as to his chest and head. He's said to be in stable condition. CNN notes this is the latest in a series of shark attacks in Australia, including one last week in which a 15-year-old surfer died in a suspected shark mauling in New South Wales. In another incident, a 29-year-old woman was attacked while swimming near Cairns—on her day off from filming a documentary about sharks. She's now recovering in the hospital.


