Kim's Reaction to Kanye's Rally Story? Not Great

(Newser) – Kanye West was apparently not far off when he said wife Kim Kardashian West might divorce him after he talked about her pregnancy with their daughter, North West, at his first campaign rally Sunday night. The rapper revealed that the couple considered aborting the pregnancy, and a source tells People Kardashian is not pleased. "Kim is shocked that Kanye spoke about North at the rally. She is furious that he shared something so private," the source says, adding that Kardashian is concerned about how West's public discussions of family life will affect their four kids, ages 7 to 14 months. A second source claims that due to West's behavior, "Things have broken down significantly between the two of them, and it's happened pretty suddenly."