Trump Announces 'Surge' of Federal Agents in Cities

(Newser) – President Trump announced Wednesday that he will send federal agents into Chicago and Albuquerque to help combat rising crime, expanding the administration’s intervention in local enforcement as he runs for reelection under a "law-and-order" mantle. Trump painted Democrat-led cities as out of control and lashed out at the "radical left," even though criminal justice experts say the increase in violence in some cities defies easy explanation, the AP reports. "In recent weeks there has been a radical movement to defund, dismantle, and dissolve our police departments," Trump said at a White House event, blaming the movement for "a shocking explosion of shootings, killings, murders, and heinous crimes of violence." "This bloodshed must end," he said. “This bloodshed will end.”

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot initially objected to the deployment, but later said she and other local officials had spoken with federal authorities and come to an understanding. "I’ve been very clear that we welcome actual partnership," the Democratic mayor said Tuesday. "But we do not welcome dictatorship. We do not welcome authoritarianism, and we do not welcome unconstitutional arrest and detainment of our residents. That is something I will not tolerate." In New Mexico, meanwhile, Democratic elected officials cautioned Trump against plans to send dozens of federal agents to the state, with Sen. Martin Heinrich calling on Bernalillo County Sheriff Manny Gonzales, who will be at the White House on Wednesday, to resign. He accused the sheriff of "inviting the president's stormtroopers into Albuquerque."