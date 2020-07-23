(Newser) – White House coronavirus task force member Dr. Deborah Birx is worried about 11 US cities in particular because of a surge in positive tests, according to a report by the Center for Public Integrity. Birx warned state and local leaders—the exact participants are unclear—in a private phone call Wednesday, and the CPI obtained the recording. The cities are:

Baltimore

Cleveland

Columbus

Indianapolis

Las Vegas

Miami

Minneapolis

Nashville

New Orleans

Pittsburgh

St. Louis

"When you first see that increase in test positivity, that is when to start the mitigation efforts," Birx says in the recording. "I know it may look small and you may say, 'That only went from 5 to 5-and-a-half [percent], and we're gonna wait and see what happens.' If you wait another three or four or even five days, you'll start to see a dramatic increase in cases." She encouraged "aggressive" action now, including contact tracing. The report includes criticism that the White House isn't going public with such warnings.


