Washington's NFL Team Settles on Temporary Name

(Newser) – Washington's NFL franchise still hasn't settled on a new name, and training camp opens in a matter of days. What to do? The team announced Thursday that it will go by the functional if uninspiring "Washington Football Team" for the 2020 season, reports ESPN. That will give owner Dan Snyder and the team more time to settle on a permanent replacement for the "Redskins." The team's color scheme will remain burgandy and gold, but the logo of an American Indian head will be replaced by players' numbers on helmets, per the AP. (Oddsmakers have leading replacement contenders.)