US Hits 4M Cases, Just 15 Days After Last Milestone

Positive results are surging around the country
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 23, 2020 3:25 PM CDT

(Newser) – The US reached another unwanted milestone in the pandemic on Thursday by hitting 4 million cases. The figure comes from the Johns Hopkins coronavirus tracker. As NPR notes, the milestone comes just 15 days after the US reached 3 million cases. It also represents a doubling of cases in the last 6 weeks, reports the Washington Post. The death toll in the US now exceeds 143,000. (Read more coronavirus stories.)

