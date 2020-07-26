Ted Yoho Quits Christian Charity's Board

(Newser) – Rep. Ted Yoho is out of one job following his throw-down with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, though not his main one: Christian nonprofit Bread for the World asked the Florida Republican to step down from its board of directors and announced his resignation on Saturday, saying that Yoho's "recent actions and words ... are not reflective of the ethical standards expected of members of our Board of Directors," and that what "we and others perceive to be his non-apology" had the organization "deeply concerned." Continued the statement, per CNN and the Washington Post: "His behavior in the past few days does not reflect the values of respect and compassion that Jesus calls on us to exhibit every day and we expect from our board members." (Read more Ted Yoho stories.)