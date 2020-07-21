GOP Lawmaker, AOC Have Testy Exchange

(Newser) – An exchange on the steps of the Capitol between Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a New York Democrat, and Ted Yoho, a Florida Republican, was in the headlines Tuesday. A reporter from the Hill writes that Yoho confronted AOC over a recent assertion that poverty and unemployment were big drivers of a rise in New York City crime. Yoho told AOC she was "disgusting" and added, "You are out of your freaking mind," according to reporter Mike Lillis, who overheard them. After AOC called Yoho rude and they parted ways, Lillis writes that he heard Yoho say, "f---ing b----." Later, however, a spokesman for Yoho denied it, reports NBC News. "He did not call Rep. Ocasio-Cortez what has been reported in the Hill or any name for that matter," said the spokesman. "Instead, he made a brief comment to himself as he walked away summarizing what he believes her polices to be: bulls---."

AOC, meanwhile, said "that kind of confrontation hasn't ever happened to me ever," and she later tweeted that she had never spoken with Yoho previously. "Believe it or not, I usually get along fine w/ my GOP colleagues," she wrote. "We know how to check our legislative sparring at the committee door. But hey, 'b*tches' get stuff done." Lillis writes that GOP Rep. Roger Williams of Texas was present and in a position to hear what the pair said, but Williams says he was thinking about other things and not paying attention to their argument. AOC accused Williams of lying and poked fun at his "courage" in a tweet: "when he undeniably sees another man engaged in virulent harassment of a young woman, just pretend you never saw it in the most cartoonish manner possible and keep pushing." (Read more Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez stories.)

