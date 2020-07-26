NBA Player in Hot Water for Visiting Strip Club

(Newser) – An NBA player is facing quarantine for 10 days after visiting a strip club ... for dinner. Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams was photographed Thursday night at Magic City gentleman's club in Atlanta and later told NBA investigators that he dropped by there for a bite to eat, CBS Sports reports. Rapper Jack Harlow posted a pic of him and Williams at the club, then pulled the post from Instagram and tweeted Friday, "That was an old pic of me and Lou. I was just reminiscing cuz I miss him." That tweet came down too. ESPN notes that the photo shows Williams wearing an NBA mask as he held a drink at the club.

Seems Williams went to the viewing of a family friend in the early evening—a pre-approved absence from the team—then dropped by Magic City. "Ask any of my teammates what's my favorite restaurant in Atlanta is [sic]," he tweeted Friday. "Ain't nobody partying. Chill out lol. #Maskon #inandout." Yahoo Sports notes that Williams has tweeted about his love for Magic City food before, and even has an item named after him on the menu. But the NBA still hit him with a 10-day quarantine, meaning he'll miss the team's first two seeding games. "He's back here. I can tell you that much," said Clippers coach Doc Rivers on Saturday. "Obviously those got out and that's something we obviously didn't enjoy seeing or like." (Read more quarantine stories.)

