Here Are the Key Points of GOP's Virus Relief Package

(Newser) – Unemployment assistance, eviction protections, and other relief for millions of Americans are at stake as White House officials launch negotiations with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on a new coronavirus aid package that's teetering in Congress ahead of looming deadlines. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, flanked by top GOP lawmakers Monday at the Capitol, unveiled his long-awaited proposal. Some key parts, per the AP:

It would provide another round of $1,200 direct payments based on the same formula from the earlier aid bill. People making $75,000 or less would receive the full amount, with the benefit phased out for those earning above $99,000, or double for married couples filing joint taxes.

It would reduce the $600 weekly jobless benefit to $200 for two months through September. (This is the federal benefit bestowed in addition to state benefits.) Then the aid would be phased out to a new benefit that ensures no more than 70% of an employee’s previous pay. States could request an additional two months, if needed, to make the transition. Democrats oppose the reduction.

story continues below