RBG Admitted to Hospital Again

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was admitted to a New York hospital Wednesday for a routine non-surgical procedure, a high court spokesperson tells NBC News. The Supreme Court justice had a bile stent corrected. The minimally invasive procedure was the latest in a string of health issues to make headlines for the 87-year-old, but the spokesperson says all went well. The stent was originally placed when Ginsburg underwent treatment for a cancerous tumor on her pancreas in August 2019, Fox News reports.
"According to her doctors, stent revisions are common occurrences, and the procedure, performed using endoscopy and medical imaging guidance, was done to minimize the risk of future infection," the rep said. "The Justice is resting comfortably and expects to be released from the hospital by the end of the week." (Read more Ruth Bader Ginsburg stories.)