(Newser) – Reaction was pouring in after President Trump on Wednesday promised those "living their Suburban Lifestyle Dream" that he would protect them from low-income housing being built in their neighborhoods. He first made the vow in a tweet, which he followed up with remarks during a visit to Texas. "People fight all of their lives to get into the suburbs and have a beautiful home," he said while touting his administration's recent rolling-back of an Obama-era program meant to combat racial disparities in housing. "There will be no more low-income housing forced into the suburbs. It’s been hell for suburbia. ... Enjoy your life, ladies and gentlemen.”

The New York Times puts it bluntly, declaring in its headline that Trump is "play[ing] on racist fears of terrorized suburbs to court white voters." Last week, Trump similarly courted the suburbs, warning "the Suburban Housewives of America" that "Biden will destroy your neighborhood and your American Dream,” and he previously accused Joe Biden of wanting to make once "thriving" suburbs "MUCH WORSE," while he wants to "preserve" them. Esquire puts it thusly: "The President Just Went Beyond a Dogwhistle With His Suburbs Doomsday Talk."