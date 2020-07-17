Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Cancer Is Back

(Newser)
–
Bad news for supporters of RBG: The 87-year-old Supreme Court justice said Friday that her cancer has returned, reports CNN. However, the statement from Ruth Bader Ginsburg added that she has seen good results from chemotherapy. “I have often said I would remain a member of the Court as long as I can do the job full steam," Ginsburg said in a statement issued by the court, per the AP. "I remain fully able to do that." She explained that a scan in February revealed lesions on her liver, and she began chemo in May. “My most recent scan on July 7 indicated significant reduction of the liver lesions and no new disease," she said. “I am tolerating chemotherapy well and am encouraged by the success of my current treatment." She said her recent hospitalizations were unrelated. (Read more Ruth Bader Ginsburg stories.)