Entire College Team Isolated

(Newser) – After at least 15 players tested positive for the coronavirus, the Rutgers University football program has been shut down. The state health commissioner tied the outbreak to recent gatherings, CNN reports. "We have had several circumstances where indoor and outdoor gatherings in our state have led to community clusters of COVID-19," Judith Persichilli said. The team had arrived back on campus June 15.

story continues below

Once 10 players had tested positive, the school suspended in-person activities for the Scarlet Knights. One other Big Ten team, Michigan State, ordered a quarantine after a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus. Rutgers announced this month that fall classes mostly will be remote, per the Asbury Park Press. (Read more Rutgers University stories.)

