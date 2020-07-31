Ellen DeGeneres Is Sorry

(Newser) – After a probe was launched into the allegedly "toxic" environment at The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the host is apologizing to her staff. "On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that The Ellen DeGeneres Show would be a place of happiness—no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect. Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case. And for that, I am sorry," DeGeneres says in a letter to staff obtained by the Hollywood Reporter. "My name is on the show and everything we do and I take responsibility for that. ... As we've grown exponentially, I've not been able to stay on top of everything and relied on others to do their jobs as they knew I'd want them done. Clearly some didn't."

She says that corrective action is being taken as a result of the internal investigation, and two sources tell THR that executive producer Ed Glavin, the subject of some of the allegations (which ranged from racism to intimidation and more), will be given the boot. Others are expected to be let go as well. Warner Bros. says in a statement to the Huffington Post that while "not all of the allegations were corroborated, we are disappointed that the primary findings of the investigation indicated some deficiencies related to the show’s day-to-day management." It says "several staffing changes" will be made, and the complaints that were raised will be addressed. (More on the specific allegations about the workplace culture here.)

