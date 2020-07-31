Fauci Is Returning to Capitol Hill

(Newser) – Dr. Anthony Fauci returns to Capitol Hill on Friday to testify before a special House panel investigating the coronavirus pandemic. His testimony comes at a time when early progress on combating the virus seems to have been lost and uncertainty clouds the nation's path forward, the AP reports. The government's top infectious disease expert is testifying alongside Dr. Robert Redfield, head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Admiral Brett Giroir, a Health and Human Services official and physician serving as the "testing czar." The panel, the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, is divided about how to reopen schools and businesses, mirroring divisions among Americans.

Fauci's public message in recent days has been that Americans can't afford a devil-may-care attitude toward COVID-19, and individuals need to double down on basic measures such as wearing masks in public, keeping their distance from others, and avoiding crowds and indoor spaces such as bars. That's echoed by Redfield and Giroir. Fauci says there's evidence the surge across the South may be peaking, but upticks in the Midwest are now a concern. "They've really got to jump all over that because if they don’t then you might see the surge we saw in some of the Southern states,” he told the AP earlier this week. He said he was “disturbed” by the flat-out opposition in parts of the country to wearing masks as a public health protective measure.