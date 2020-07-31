(Newser) – Dr. Anthony Fauci reaffirmed Friday that the first coronavirus vaccine could be available to Americans before the end of the year. "We hope that as ... we get into the late fall and early winter we will have, in fact, a vaccine that we can say would be safe and effective," Fauci told a House panel, per the Washington Post. "One can never guarantee the safety or effectiveness unless you do the trial, but we are cautiously optimistic." He also told members of the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis that as of Thursday, more than 250,000 had volunteered to take part in clinical trials for vaccine candidates. (The first vaccine to emerge may have limitations, including the need for two doses.) Coverage:

Elaborating: Not everybody will be able to get the vaccine immediately, Fauci cautioned, per the AP. But "I believe, ultimately, over a period of time in 2021, that Americans will be able to get it."

Not everybody will be able to get the vaccine immediately, Fauci cautioned, per the AP. But "I believe, ultimately, over a period of time in 2021, that Americans will be able to get it." No, again: Fauci again cast doubt on hydroxychloroquine as a treatment. "That study is a flawed study," he said of research out of Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit that has been cited by President Trump and other backers of the anti-malarial drug, reports the New York Times.