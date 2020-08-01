(Newser) – Ellen DeGeneres offered an apology this week to her staff for what's been increasingly reported as a "toxic" workplace, but some big names are pushing back on her words. "Anyone who knows me knows it's the opposite of what I believe and what I hoped for our show," DeGeneres said in a long memo to employees of the environment on her eponymous show. On Friday, Brad Garrett of Everybody Loves Raymond fame, who showed up on Ellen a half-dozen times in the mid-2000s, had a pointed response, per People. "Sorry but it comes from the top," he tweeted, tagging DeGeneres. "Know more than one who were treated horribly by her. Common knowledge."

He didn't elaborate and hasn't made any further comment about it, but at least one other celebrity agreed with him. "True story. It is," responded Back to the Future star Lea Thompson to a People post about Garrett saying Ellen's mistreatment was "common knowledge," per the Daily Beast. Celebrity manager Scooter Braun had a different take, coming to DeGeneres' defense, Page Six reports. "People love to take shots at people," he tweeted. "They love to see people fall. How quickly so many forget. [DeGeneres] is a kind, thoughtful, courageous human being who stands for what is right and highlights on her show the best of us." Meanwhile, the New York Post cites a Daily Mail article claiming DeGeneres is ready to call it quits on her talk show. (Read more Ellen DeGeneres stories.)

