'Trump-Loving Grandma' Outs Portland Protester

(Newser) – The identity of a bomb-throwing Portland protester remained obscure until someone claimed to know him: none other than his "Trump-loving grandma," the New York Post reports. Karla Fox tells the newspaper she ID'd her grandson, 18-year-old Gabriel "Rico" Agard-Berryhill, by the olive-colored vest she bought him with the word "ICONS" on it. "I bought the vest for him after he found one online after getting hit with rubber bullets the night before at the protest," says the 69-year-old. Social-media users were already scouring videos of a thin male wearing the vest who tossed an object over the fence at the Mark O. Hatfield Courthouse. The makeshift bomb caused such an explosion that police said the concussion was "heard and felt more than a block away."

Agard-Berryhill quasi-confessed in texts to the Post, saying "the device I've been accused of allegedly throwing was allegedly given to me by an unknown protestor with full face coverings. I was allegedly told that it was a strobe firework that wouldn't damage the building or harm anyone around it." The teenager later turned himself in and was charged with felony arson, which could put him away for five. Meanwhile Fox says she knew nothing of her grandson's politics, which TMZ calls "odd since he was part of the Portland protests." A viral July 18 video shows a man in the same vest protecting a protester known as "Naked Athena" with a shield. "I love him to death," tweets Fox, who goes by the handle @TRUMPSGIRL2020. "He knows I am against those riots bigtime ... he chose his poison." (Read more protests stories.)

