Things Actually Get Worse for Baseball

The coronavirus forced baseball's 17th postponement in 10 days on Saturday, prompting at least two more players to opt out and casting doubt the league can complete a truncated 2020 season. A Cardinals-Brewers game in Milwaukee was postponed for the second straight day after one more player and three staff members with St. Louis tested positive for the coronavirus, a person familiar with the situation told the AP. Milwaukee then announced that Gold Glove center fielder Lorenzo Cain will not participate in the rest of the 2020 season. The Miami Marlins received no new positive results in their latest round of coronavirus testing, a different person familiar with that situation said, but second baseman Isan Díaz also opted out.

The Philadelphia Phillies, meanwhile, said they had no new positives from tests a day before. Players were permitted to access Citizens Bank Park for staggered workouts beginning in the afternoon. Two Cardinals players were flagged for positive tests on Friday, forcing the series opener in Milwaukee to be called off. The teams had hoped to resume play Saturday and make up Friday’s game as part of a doubleheader Sunday. St. Louis learned of its first two positive tests Thursday night from samples taken Wednesday before a game in Minnesota. Players and staff were instructed to isolate in their hotel rooms, and the club said it was conducting rapid testing and contact tracing.