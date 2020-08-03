Cruise Line's Restart Ends Quickly

(Newser) – A cruise line's attempt to resume operations amid the pandemic is at least temporarily on hold because of a COVID-19 outbreak. Norway's Hurtigruten suspended operations Monday after at least 40 staff and crew from one of its ships tested positive, with hundreds more potentially exposed and awaiting test results, reports Reuters. “A preliminary evaluation shows a breakdown in several of our internal procedures,” said Chief Executive Daniel Skjeldam in a statement. “Our own failure, as well as the recent rise in infections internationally, has led us to halt all expedition cruises in Norwegian and international waters."

story continues below

The infected crew and passengers sailed on the MS Roald Amundsen, which is now docked in Norway. Tracking all potential cases won't be easy. This involves two separate cruises, on July 17 and 24, and hundreds of passengers from around the world already have left for home. What's more, the ship typically travels from port to port along the the west coast of Norway, per the AP, meaning disembarked passengers could have spread the disease in those communities as well. “We have made mistakes," said Skjeldam. "On behalf of all of us in Hurtigruten, I am sorry for what has happened. We take full responsibility." (Hurtigruten is not the only cruise line operating.)

