All the Passengers Got Off. Then Came the COVID-19 Tests

Bad news for a Norwegian cruise ship: After wrapping up a voyage Friday, it tested the crew for the coronavirus and found 36 positives. Meanwhile, all the passengers had already left. Now the MS Roald Amundsen is docked at the Norwegian city of Tromso with 154 of the original 158 crew members confined to the ship, USA Today reports. "We are now focusing all available efforts in taking care of our guests and colleagues," says Rune Thomas Ege, a top official at the ship's company, Hurtigruten. "We work closely with the Norwegian national and local health authorities for follow-up, information, further testing, and infection tracking." The ship's woes began when four crew members recently fell ill, according to a press release.

The Japan Times quotes Hurtigruten as saying that all four "were isolated several days ago because of other disease symptoms, with no symptoms of COVID-19. There was no reason to suspect COVID-19 when the ship docked in Tromso based on the symptoms they were showing." Among the ill crew members, 32 are from the Philippines, while others are from Norway, France, and Germany. Nearly 400 passengers on the ship's two recent voyages may be affected by the onboard outbreak, and all have been told to self-quarantine as per Norwegian law. The MS Roald Amundsen made headlines in July by embarking on the first international cruise during the pandemic. (Read more cruise ships stories.)

