Drug Smuggling Cat Escapes Prison

(Newser) – Officials at a Sri Lanka prison captured a drug-smuggling cat Saturday—but by the following day, the felonious feline had escaped. The cat had a plastic bag tied around its neck that held almost two grams of heroin, two SIM cards, and a memory chip, the Telegraph reports. It was detained in a holding room in the high-security Welikada Prison, but somehow got out; authorities have not offered any details, but local reports suggest it fled when officials came in to feed it. Police believe the same cartel that once used an eagle to smuggle drugs is likely responsible for training the cat, the Daily Beast reports. They were hoping the animal would lead them to a drug smuggling den, but they do not plan to search for the escapee. (Read more weird crimes stories.)