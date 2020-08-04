Viral Obit: Trump, Anti-Maskers Responsible for Man's Death

(Newser) – David W. Nagy, 79, died July 22 from COVID-19. And in his obituary, which has gone viral, Nagy's wife places the blame for his death squarely on the shoulders of President Trump, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, and "the many ignorant, self-centered and selfish people" who won't mask up. "Dave did everything he was supposed to do, but you did not," Stacey Nagy, 72, wrote. "Shame on all of you, and may Karma find you all!" As she explains to BuzzFeed News, her husband was hospitalized after a fall in late March and then went into a Texas nursing home to recover. That's where he eventually contracted the coronavirus, she tells Snopes.

"He stayed there and I would go and visit, and just go to the window and we'd yell back and forth at each other to talk," she says of the pandemic's early days. "We'd kiss the glass to give kisses to each other." And once he contracted the disease and was hospitalized, she could only see him through a sliding glass door. The obituary blames Trump, Abbott, and other politicians who refused to take the pandemic seriously. "I didn't do it to make people like it," she tells BuzzFeed of the obit. "I did it because I was pissed off and I wanted people to know the ones that refuse to wear a mask, that they are the killers and they are to blame, not just for Dave's stuff but for all these people. He's not the only husband to die. There's been thousands of other husbands and wives and fathers and mothers and brothers that have died." You can view the full obit here. (Read more coronavirus stories.)

