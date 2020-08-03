Andrew Lloyd Webber Sums Up His Take on Cats Movie

(Newser) – If you don't have anything nice to say ... well, whatever. Andrew Lloyd Webber had previously made his less-than-rosy thoughts on the movie version of Cats known via some harsh words for James Corden's performance as alley cat Bustopher Jones, reports NBC News. He returned to the topic during an interview with the Sunday Times, saying, "The whole thing was ridiculous." He places the blame squarely at the feet of director Tom Hooper. "The problem with the film was that Tom Hooper decided that he didn’t want anybody involved in it who was involved in the original show," Lloyd Webber said. As for Corden's own take, Deadline notes that he previously said he hadn't even watched it, but "heard it was terrible." (Read more Andrew Lloyd Webber stories.)