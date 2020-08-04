Gohmert's Daughter Calls Him Out on COVID Diagnosis

(Newser) – "My father ignored medical expertise and now he has COVID." That's the official word from Caroline Gohmert, Louie Gohmert's daughter, on the congressman's coronavirus diagnosis. "Wearing a mask is a non-partisan issue. The advice of medical experts shouldn't be politicized," the younger Gohmert, who is a musician going by BELLSAINT, tweeted Friday. "Please please listen to medical experts. It's not worth following a president who has no remorse for leading his followers to an early grave." She also added that the situation is "heartbreaking" because she loves her dad and doesn't want him to die.

Her rep confirms the statement's authenticity to CNN, but her father has yet to weigh in publicly. One lawmaker has tested positive since Gohmert's diagnosis, Rep. Raúl Grijalva of Arizona, NBC News reports. He attended a hearing with Gohmert Tuesday, the day before Gohmert tested positive for the virus. "While I cannot blame anyone directly for this, this week has shown that there are some Members of Congress who fail to take this crisis seriously," Grijalva, who is so far asymptomatic, said in a statement."Numerous Republican members routinely strut around the Capitol without a mask to selfishly make a political statement at the expense of their colleagues, staff, and their families." (Read more Louie Gohmert stories.)

