Police Chief Apologizes in Hockey Sex Assault Case

It took more than five years for the NHL players accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Ontario in 2018 to be arrested, and now Canadian police are apologizing to the woman. "I want to extend, on behalf of the London Police Service, my sincerest apology to the victim, to her family, for the amount of time that it has taken to reach this point," the city of London's police chief said Monday, per CTV News. "It's not something, as the chief of police, that I am happy about, that it took six years." Police initially closed the case months after it was opened due to "insufficient grounds" for criminal charges, then reopened it in 2022. The Guardian reports police have now "admitt[ed] they failed to fully collect evidence" the first time around.