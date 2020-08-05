You Can Soon Watch Mulan on Disney+ ...for a Price

(Newser) – Disney's live-action remake of Mulan was originally scheduled for release in March, but kept getting pushed further and further back amid the coronavirus pandemic. Now, Disney has announced it will release the film September 4 on its Disney+ streaming service—but there's a catch. It won't be free for subscribers, but will cost an extra $29.99, CNN reports. It will also be released simultaneously in movie theaters in countries where Disney+ is not available, assuming theaters are open there, the Verge reports.

"We thought it was important to find alternative ways to bring this exceptional family friendly film to [consumers] in a timely manner," CEO Bob Chapek said on the company's third-quarter earnings call. Which, per CNN, revealed "brutal" results, a net loss of nearly $5 billion. (Read more Disney Plus stories.)

