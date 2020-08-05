Trump Calls Obama's Eulogy for John Lewis 'Terrible'

(Newser) – Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade and President Trump gave their assessments of former President Barack Obama's eulogy for Rep. John Lewis, and it was essentially two thumbs down. Fox News reports the eulogy praised Lewis' efforts on the civil rights front, called for the strengthening of voting rights, and urged Americans to take political action, referencing George Floyd's death and "those in power who are doing their darndest to discourage people from voting ... even undermining the Postal Service in the run-up to an election that's going to be dependent on mail-in ballots so people don't get sick.” Kilmeade branded it a "campaign speech" that "was pretty much going after you [Trump] and clearly talking about politics and not much about Congressman Lewis.”

story continues below

Kilmeade asked Trump if he agreed with his take, and Trump had this to say: “I thought it was a terrible speech, it was an angry speech, it showed there’s anger there that people don't see. He lost control and he's been really hit very hard by both sides for that speech. That speech was ridiculous." Trump also said his administration has "redone 82% or something of the Obama things,” and held up the environment as an example. “Our air and water is cleaner now than it's ever been." The Hill acknowledged that Trump wasn't the first person with critical words for Obama regarding the eulogy, with some conservatives taking issue with his call that the Voting Rights Act be restored and gerrymandering end. For a 180-degree take on the eulogy, there's this: CNN called it "his most forceful address since leaving office." (Read more President Trump stories.)

