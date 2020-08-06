Michelle Obama Suffering From 'Low-Grade Depression'

(Newser) – If your mental health is suffering a bit thanks to, well, 2020, you're not alone. Michelle Obama revealed on the second episode of her podcast that she's experiencing "low-grade depression," the BBC reports. "I'm waking up in the middle of the night because I'm worrying about something or there's a heaviness," the former first lady said. She specifically cited the coronavirus pandemic, but noted her depression was "not just because of the quarantine, but because of the racial strife, and just seeing this administration, watching the hypocrisy of it, day in and day out, is dispiriting."

It's "exhausting," she added, "waking up to yet another story of a black man or a black person somehow being dehumanized, or hurt, or killed, or falsely accused of something." She added, per USA Today, "We talk about white women clutching their purses at the sight of us, or feeling uncomfortable when we walk in the store, but I wonder, do you know how afraid we are?" As for what to do about the mental health struggles? "Knowing yourself" and knowing what things "bring you joy" is important, she said, as well as staying connected to loved ones and, at least in her case, taking breaks from social media. Also, "schedule is key"—she suggested maintaining a regular routine. (Read more Michelle Obama stories.)

