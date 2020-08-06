Texas Scientist 'Brutally Killed by a Stranger'

(Newser) – Sarmistha Sen, a 43-year-old scientist and mother of two in Texas, never came home from her morning run on Saturday. Police say Sarmistha Sen's body was found near a creek and a "person of interest" in the Plano murder is in custody over a burglary that happened nearby, CNN reports. Husband Arindam Roy says his wife, who worked on cancer research for most of her career, specializing in clinical trials, was "brutally killed by a stranger for no apparent reason." Sen, whose children are 6 and 12 years old, was an avid runner who jogged on Plano's Chisholm Trail every morning, relatives say.

At the site where she was killed, residents placed more than 1,000 pairs of shoes at a memorial, WFAA reports. They were collected Tuesday night by Trusted World, a nonprofit that provides clothing and other items to people in need of assistance. "I did not know her specifically but my heart breaks for the family. The least I could do it bring a pair of shoes as a sign of love," resident Mark Wiggins tells CBS. A fundraiser has been organized on CaringBridge and GoFundMe in aid of charities Sen supported, including cancer research and environmental groups. (Read more Texas stories.)

