5 Family Members Die in Suspected Arson

(Newser) – Five people were found dead Wednesday after an early morning fire destroyed a suburban Denver home—a blaze authorities said they suspect was intentionally set. Three people escaped the fire by jumping from the home's second floor, the AP reports. Investigators believe the victims were a toddler, an older child, and three adults, Denver Fire Department Capt. Greg Pixley said. Their bodies were discovered after firefighters extinguished the fire, which was first reported by a Denver police officer at 2:40am Pixley said. The three survivors were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, Denver police spokesman Jay Casillas said. "This is a devastating time for Denver and this community. Our heart and our prayers go out to this community," Pixley said

A police officer attempting to rescue people on the first floor was pushed back by the fire’s heat, and it appears that those who died were all on the first floor, Pixley said. Police are investigating the fire along with firefighters because there are indications that it was arson, said Joe Montoya, division chief of investigations for Denver police. He would not elaborate on the evidence because he said he did not want to compromise the investigation. Abou Djibril, who said he was a relative of the victims, told the Denver Post the people who died were members of a family that had immigrated from Senegal. Another friend, Ousmane Ndiaye, told the Post the father was an engineer with Kiewit, a construction and engineering firm