LeBron Fires Back at Trump Over NBA

(Newser) – President Trump says he won't watch NBA games if players take a knee in protest. To which its star player says, good riddance. “I really don’t think the basketball community are sad about losing his viewership,” Lakers phenom LeBron James told reporters Wednesday night, per Cleveland.com. "The game will go on without his eyes on it. We could care less.” He was responding to comments Trump made during a Fox & Friends interview Wednesday morning. "I think it's disgraceful," said Trump. "I was pushing for them to get open. Then I see everybody kneeling during the anthem. That's not acceptable to me. When I see them kneeling during the game, I just turn off the game. I have no interest in the game. Let me tell you this, plenty of other people out there, too."

story continues below

James initially didn't want to say much on the subject, notes ESPN, but he soon pivoted and used the controversy as a way to push his voting rights group, More Than a Vote. "I hope everyone, no matter the race, no matter the color, no matter the size, will see what leadership that we have at the top in our country and understand that November is right around the corner and it's a big moment for us as Americans," he said. LA Clippers coach Doc Rivers expressed a similar sentiment about Trump's pledge to tune out. "Well we lost one guy," he said. "I mean, so what. Like really, I don't even care. We know that justice is on our side. Right?" (Almost every player took a knee when the league resumed play.)

