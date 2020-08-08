Oprah Makes Big New Move for Breonna Taylor

(Newser) – This month, Oprah Winfrey put the late Breonna Taylor on the cover of her O magazine, the first time someone other than Oprah has fronted the publication. Now, Winfrey has stepped up her campaign to raise attention to the case with perhaps a bolder move: She's put up 26 billboards of Taylor—the 26-year-old EMT who was shot to death by police executing a no-knock warrant—around Taylor's hometown of Louisville, Kentucky, reports Variety. They call for the officers involved in Taylor's death to be arrested and charged. One officer has been fired, but no charges have been filed, per CBS News.

"If you turn a blind eye to racism, you become an accomplice to it," reads a quote from Winfrey on the billboard. It also directs people to the website of the social justice group UntilFreedom.com, which is focusing on Taylor's case. Last month, the group helped lead a march to the home of state Attorney General Daniel Cameron, a protest in which 87 people were arrested. Louisville police have since banned no-knock warrants, notes NPR. (Taylor's family says that she survived the shooting initially but that police failed to give her medical attention.)

