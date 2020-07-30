For First Time, Oprah Gives Cover to Someone Else

(Newser) – For 20 years, the cover of Oprah Winfrey's magazine has featured, well, Oprah Winfrey. But the August issue of O changes that: Instead of Oprah, the cover will feature Breonna Taylor, the woman who was fatally shot by police who stormed her home in Kentucky in March, reports Page Six. In a essay in O, Oprah herself explains the decision. "She was just like me," she writes. "She was just like you." And later: "What I know for sure: We can’t be silent. We have to use whatever megaphone we have to cry for justice. And that is why Breonna Taylor is on the cover of O magazine." (It's not the only change at the magazine.)