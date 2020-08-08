Cardi B's Dirty New Song Gets the Perfect Publicity

(Newser) – Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion have a new song out called "WAP," and it clocked more than 32 million views on YouTube in its first day. You can watch it here, but as Cardi B herself warned in advance, it's pretty "nasty"—so nasty, in fact, that the YouTube version is the "clean" version in comparison to the one on streaming platforms. And even the "clean" version was too much for one congressional candidate, notes the Los Angeles Times. “Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion are what happens when children are raised without God and without a strong father figure,” tweeted GOP candidate James P. Bradley in California. “Their new ‘song’ The #WAP (which i heard accidentally) made me want to pour holy water in my ears and I feel sorry for future girls if this is their role model!” (For the record, the LAT points out that Bradley's facts are wrong on their personal histories.)

The not-so-subtle clue to the song's contents is in the title, because WAP is an acronym that can be easily deciphered online. Hint: the first two words are "wet" and "a--." And all three words are changed in the You Tube version to a different chorus. At Vulture, Kathryn VanArendonk compared the two versions and makes the entertaining case that the YouTube rendition (it involves the word "gushy") is actually way dirtier. Look, this is "a song for the freaks, by the freaks," writes Ineye Komonibo in a flattering review at Refinery29. One unusual part: The video features a surprise 25 seconds of silence for a dramatic cameo by none other than Kylie Jenner, and CNN reports that a Change.org petition already has surfaced begging the singers to remove her. More than 40,000 have signed it. (Megan Three Stallion is recovering from a recent shooting.)

