Ghislaine Maxwell Saw Her at 19: 'Oh My God, Who Is That?'

(Newser) – The latest tidbits about Ghislaine Maxwell are par for the course—allegations of sex and debauchery—but it's still hard to look away. In a docuseries about her time with Jeffrey Epstein, she apparently oohed and ahhed over the sight of 19-year-old Paris Hilton at a party in the early 2000s and said she was "perfect for Jeffrey," per the New York Post. "Oh my God, who is that?" an old pal, Christopher Mason, quotes her as telling a friend. "My friend said: 'Yeah, she's called Paris Hilton,' and Ghislaine said: 'Ohhhh, she'd be perfect for Jeffrey. Can you introduce us?" Mason adds that "at the time, it seemed a bit naughty." All this according to the upcoming Lifetime series Surviving Jeffrey Epstein.

Meanwhile, a manuscript by Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre claims that Maxwell "giggled like a schoolgirl" when recounting her apparent hookup with none other than George Clooney, the Sun reports. Maxwell "loved to brag about her rendezvous with various lovers," Giuffre writes in The Billionaire's Playboy Club, which was unsealed along with other court documents last week. "Once she came back giddy as a schoolgirl with an explosion of news," that she had ducked into a bathroom with the Monuments Men star "at some random event" and performed a sex act on him, per the manuscript. "She never let that one down." There's no suggestion Clooney took part in underage sex "or other wrongdoing of any kind," notes the Post. (Read more Ghislaine Maxwell stories.)

