 
X

Trump Sparks GOP Panic by Attacking Major Donor

Casino magnate Sheldon Adelson was already known as 'Trump's Patron-in-Chief'
By Neal Colgrass,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 9, 2020 12:15 PM CDT

(Newser) – President Trump's call this week with a GOP megadonor took an unexpected turn and left officials scrambling to undo the damage, Politico reports. Sheldon Adelson—the Las Vegas mogul who, along with his wife, has already poured $10 million into a pro-Trump super PAC—called the president to discuss the pandemic relief bill and was reprimanded for not giving more. The New York Times calls it a "tense call," while Politico reports that several GOP officials were "alarmed" by Trump's attack. The officials tried easing tensions with Adelson, but associates of the 87-year-old casino magnate say it's unclear whether he'll keep backing Trump.

Meanwhile, groups supporting Joe Biden are outspending their pro-Trump equivalents nearly 3-to-1. "We are getting clobbered," says Dan Eberhart, a GOP contributor who points to an "enthusiasm gap among super PAC donors." Other Republicans say Trump has little interest in cold-calling, grooming, glad-handing, and other activities associated with super PAC fundraising. As for Adelson, Business Insider reports that he's worth nearly $30 billion and was expected to donate between $100 million and $200 million to Trump's 2020 campaign. His earlier support earned him the moniker "Trump's Patron-in-Chief." (Trump gave him something special in 2018.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.