Massive Fire Hits Home of Rachael Ray

(Newser) – Fans of Rachael Ray who have been watching her cooking videos during the pandemic will be familiar with the kitchen of her home in upstate New York. That kitchen may be no more. A massive fire gutted her secluded residence in Lake Luzerne on Sunday night, reports USA Today. Both Ray and her husband are fine, and it's not clear whether they were home at the time. No injuries have been reported, reports KRQE. Photos from the blaze are not on the news wires yet, but tweeted images from News10 and WNYT show a fully involved blaze with flames shooting through the roof.

"Thanks for the concern. Rachael, her husband and their dog Bella are safe," rep Charlie Dougiello tells USA Today. "The house is unfortunately damaged and we don't yet know to what extent." Lake Luzerne is about an hour north of Albany, and it's close to Ray's hometown of Lake George. She has lived in the home since 2013. Ray and husband John Cusimano attended a golf charity event earlier Sunday. (Read more Rachael Ray stories.)

