Looting, Police Clashes Hit Chicago's Magnificent Mile

(Newser) – Chicago is waking up from a chaotic and violent Sunday that saw widespread looting and clashes with police along the city's Magnificent Mile shopping district downtown. At one point, around 4:30am, police say shots were fired at officers, and they returned fire, reports the Chicago Tribune. No officers were wounded, and it was immediately unclear whether anyone else was shot. Videos from the scene show people looting big-name stores such as Neiman Marcus as officers try to corral them, per the Washington Post. A Tesla dealership got hit, too.

story continues below

What set off the unrest is unknown, reports the AP, though it follows a police-involved shooting Sunday afternoon. In that incident, officers were chasing a man, and they fired at him after he shot first, say police, per WGN. He was hit and is hospitalized, though his condition is unknown. The shooting led to tense moments between crowds and police; windows of police cars were smashed and one officer was maced. “Emotions were running high, they were responding to misinformation, something to do (with) some other things that were going on,” says deputy chief Yolanda Talley. (Read more Chicago stories.)

