Schwarzenegger-Pratt Family Just Got Bigger

(Newser) – A new celebrity baby has entered the world: Katherine Schwarzenegger, 30, gave birth to her first child, a daughter, with husband Chris Pratt, 41, reports People. It's actually the second child for Pratt, who has a son, 7-year-old Jack, with former wife Anna Faris. New uncle Patrick Schwarzenegger confirmed the news of the birth to ET while holding a gift with a pink ribbon. "They're doing great," he said of his sister's family.

It appears the baby came on Friday. Grandpa Arnold Schwarzenegger was spotted with a cigar leaving his daughter's house that day. His ex Maria Shriver also was spotted there. Earlier this year, Arnold told Jimmy Fallon he was excited about the coming baby, per ET. "Think about this for a second" he said. "There's three gene pools that you can do. There's Kennedy, there's Schwarzenegger, and Pratt. We can do anything. We can go and solve the Cuban missile crisis... We can go and train dinosaurs. I mean, think about it!" (Read more Chris Pratt stories.)

