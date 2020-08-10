Robin Williams' Daughter Has an Answer for Eric Trump

(Newser) – Last week, Eric Trump tweeted an old clip of the late Robin Williams making fun of a "rambling" Joe Biden during a stand-up routine. Trump's all-caps headline said that Williams "savages" Biden. Now, Williams' 31-year-old daughter, Zelda, is responding, reports People. "While we’re ‘reminiscing’ (to further your political agenda), you should look up what he said about your Dad," she tweeted. "I did. Promise you, it’s much more ‘savage.'" She didn't provide details, but Today notes that people commenting on the exchange were happy to oblige.

He's a "scary man," Williams says in a 2012 clip being tweeted. After noting that Trump owns multiple beauty pageants, he asks, "Isn't it a bit like Michael Vick owning a series of pet stores?" Williams on Biden: "We still have great comedy out there, there's always rambling Joe Biden, what the f---," he says. "Joe says s--- that even people with Tourette's go, 'No. What is going on?'"