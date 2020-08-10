Trump: I'll Accept GOP Nomination at White House or Gettysburg

(Newser) – President Trump is considering accepting the Republican nomination with a Gettysburg address. The president tweeted Monday that the site of his acceptance speech on Aug. 27 has been narrowed down to two locations: "The Great Battlefield of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, and the White House, Washington, D.C." The White House and the Civil War battlefield are both federal properties, although Trump is exempt from laws banning their use for political purposes, Bloomberg reports. Politico notes that the choice of Gettysburg, seen as the turning point for the Union during the Civil War, could call fresh attention to Trump's push to preserve the use of Confederate names for military bases.

Trump last spoke at Gettysburg in 2016 and other president have delivered speeches at the site of Abraham Lincoln's famous address, though they have usually happened around Memorial Day, the Hill reports. Asked about the choice Monday, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany spoke about the site's significance. "The president has done a lot to bring this country together," she said. "We’ve faced unprecedented challenges, and he’s worked to make sure that the American people are best equipped and taken care of to rise above challenges that we face." Trump, who originally planned to deliver the acceptance speech in Charlotte, then Jacksonville, says a final decision will be announced soon. (Read more President Trump stories.)

