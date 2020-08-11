Cops: Rape Suspect Freed for COVID Kills Accuser

(Newser) – Ibrahim Bouaichi was indicted on numerous charges in December after a woman testified that he'd violently raped her inside her apartment. He was jailed without bond in Alexandria, Va.—until the coronavirus pandemic hit. Circuit Court Judge Nolan Dawkins granted Bouaichi's release on $25,000 bond on April 9, amid claims that the virus posed a threat to inmates and their attorneys, reports the Washington Post. Bouaichi was to leave his Maryland home only for reasons related to his prosecution. But that's not what happened. Police say the 33-year-old showed up at the Alexandria apartment of the woman he allegedly raped, Karla Dominguez, and shot her dead on July 29. It was a week before police tracked down the suspect they'd described as "armed and dangerous," and a chase ensued.

story continues below

Bouaichi crashed his vehicle before shooting himself, authorities said. He died of his injuries on Saturday, per WJLA. Months earlier, Greenbelt police had encountered Bouaichi in a drive-thru, where he allegedly rammed a police vehicle. He spent two nights in Prince George's jail, but Alexandria officials say they weren't informed, per the Post. Back in March, Bouaichi's lawyers, Manuel Leiva and Frank Salvato, had claimed their client was "effectively deprived of legal counsel" because the Alexandria jail was not allowing contact visits and limiting video conferences to 30 minutes. But the jail disputes both claims. In fact, a rep says Leiva and Salvato could have requested contact visits but didn't. The rep points out there were no COVID-19 cases at the jail during Bouaich's incarceration. Judge Dawkins has since retired. (Read more murder stories.)

