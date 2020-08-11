Daughter of NFL Owner, Film Producer Dead at 36

(Newser) – The 36-year-old daughter of New York Giants co-owner and film producer Steve Tisch has died. Hilary Anne Tisch died Monday, Steve Tisch said in a statement issued on behalf of the family. The statement did not cite a cause of death or say where she died, but it noted she had battled depression, per the AP. Steve Tisch said the family is “utterly heartbroken and is mourning its tragic loss.” Hilary Tisch was a gemologist and jewelry designer, per People.

“Hilary was a kind, caring and beautiful person,” says the statement by Steve Tisch, who Deadline notes is a partner and producer at Escape Artists Productions. "Her mother, sisters, brothers and I are devastated by her passing. It leaves a hole in our hearts and our lives. She, like so many others, bravely fought the disease of depression for as long as she could. We love and will miss her dearly.”