Maya Rudolph Is Up for Returning to SNL as Kamala Harris

(Newser) – Maya Rudolph has played Kamala Harris three times so far during Saturday Night Live's skewering of Election 2020, and she's cool with continuing to do so now that Joe Biden has selected Harris as his running mate. Entertainment Weekly was recording a Zoom panel discussion featuring Rudolph and other Emmy nominees (one of Rudolph's three nominations is, in fact, for her portrayal of Harris on SNL, Vulture reports) when the news broke, prompting an "Oh s---" from Rudolph. After being teased by Wanda Sykes about returning to SNL to play the veep pick, Rudolph said, "I love going to the show. Any excuse I can get, I love. I just didn't really anticipate traveling during a pandemic, but if there's anyone that can work it out I'm sure Lorne [Michaels] has some sort of invisible helicopter that can get me there."