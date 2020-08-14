Amy Schumer: No More Pregnancies

(Newser) – Amy Schumer has revealed that she "can't be pregnant ever again" following the birth of her first child last year. Schumer became pregnant with son Gene David, now 15 months old, through in vitro fertilization, per People. "He's the best thing in my life" but "IVF was really tough on me," the 39-year-old says in a clip from an episode of NBC's Sunday Today with Willie Geist, to air in full this weekend. "I don't think I could ever do IVF again" so "I decided that I can't be pregnant ever again."

Schumer's struggles with IVF and hyperemesis gravidarum, a severe pregnancy side effect associated with uncontrollable vomiting, played out on the HBO Max documentary Expecting Amy. Schumer has also been vocal about her challenges on social media, per Page Six. But just because IVF is out of the question doesn't mean Schumer isn't interested in baby No. 2 with husband Chris Fischer. "We thought about a surrogate, but I think we're going to hold off for right now," she tells Geist. (Her son had to undergo a name change.)

